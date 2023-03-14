City of West Monroe declared Purple Heart City

City of West Monroe declared Purple Heart City
City of West Monroe declared Purple Heart City(Source: City of West Monroe)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell declared the City of West Monroe as a Purple Heart City at the March 7 city council meeting.

Mitchell says this is for recognition of the community’s Purple Heart Medal recipients. She says the proclamation was made in honor of the service and sacrifice of our nation’s men and women in uniform, wounded or killed while serving others to protect our freedoms.

Several veterans attended the meeting as well as members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization.

