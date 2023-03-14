Area high school students have art showcased in ULM exhibit

Area high school students have their art displayed in this ULM art exhibition until March 22, 2023.(Source: ULM Office of Marketing and Communications)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Mar. 14, 2023
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe welcomes the public to attend the 30th Annual High School Junior/Senior Juried Art Exhibition, presented by the Bry Art Gallery in the college’s Art Program and School of Visual and Performing Arts from Feb. 27-March 22.

Northern Louisiana high school art students were invited to submit to the exhibition, without fee, artworks from their studio endeavors. 110 works were submitted, and 59 pieces were accepted after being juried by a panel of ULM art faculty members.

“This is an outstanding exhibition of the creative talent that is being nurtured in north Louisiana high school art programs,” said Dr. Joni Noble, ULM Art Program Coordinator.

The exhibition is also a competition. There will be a variety of cash awards, talent grants, and scholarships given to chosen students. Winners will be announced on March 22.

Local high schools represented in the exhibition are Beekman Charter, Quitman, Rayville, Richwood, St. Frederick, Sterlington, West Monroe, West Ouachita, and Wossman.

The gallery is open to the public Mondays-Thursdays from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and on Fridays from 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Admission is free.

Any questions about the exhibition can be sent to Joni Noble, art program coordinator, at noble@ulm.edu.

