Union Parish crash claims life of Alexandria woman

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LILLIE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a one-vehicle crash on March 12, 2023, around 9:15 a.m. on U.S. Hwy 167 at Louisiana Hwy 15. LSP says the crash involved Gabrielle Crockett, 26, of Alexandria.

LSP says Crockett was driving north on Hwy 167 when her vehicle exited the roadway for reasons still under investigation. After exiting the road, her vehicle hit a culvert.

Crocket was restrained according to LSP but she sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Union Parish Coroner’s Office. LSP says routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Although the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, Troopers would like to remind the public that inattentive and distracted driving is dangerous and is a leading cause of crashes in our state. They say it is important for motorists to pay attention to what is going on outside of the vehicle they are driving and to get plenty of rest in order to remain alert.

