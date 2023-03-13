Monroe man allegedly holds three victims hostage, threatens to kill them

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly holding numerous victims hostage at gunpoint and threatening to kill them, according to the Monroe Police Department.

On March 11, MPD responded to 2401 Washington St. in reference to an alleged hostage situation. According to court records, a girl called 911 and said her friend and two others were inside the apartment and were prevented from leaving by the suspect, Noah Mills.

MPD says when they arrived and made contact with the victims, they came rushing out of the apartment as the door opened. Officers were told Mills was inside the apartment with a shotgun and allegedly told the victims he would leave in a body bag, according to MPD.

According to court records, Mills entered the apartment without permission and was armed with a shotgun. The victims told officers that Mills was threatening to kill them if they left the apartment or let the police inside.

MPD says Mills was hidden inside a closet when they arrived, which allowed the victims to escape from the apartment at that time. Officers say they made multiple calls into the apartment ordering Mills to come out, and he refused. MPD SWAT was sent due to Mills being armed with a shotgun and making threats to end his life, according to court records.

MPD SWAT eventually was able to take mills into custody after what they say was a standoff.

Mills was arrested on one count of aggravated burglary, three counts of second-degree kidnapping, one count of aggravated assault of a dating partner, two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of resisting.

