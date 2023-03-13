City of West Monroe up for potential third win of “Cleanest City” award

"Take West Monroe to the Next Level" in this year's Cleanest City awards!(City of West Monroe)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe is competing for the Cleanest City, and officials are asking for your help to win.

If the city wins the district title, then it will move on to the state competition, which is typically in mid to late April. If West Monroe wins, this would be the third year in a row and the city would win an award from the Louisiana Garden Club Federations for being a “three-peat” winner, according to a news release from Kristopher Kelley, executive director at West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce.

West Monroe officials say community members can help the city win by sharing the graphic and map and also asking friends to clean along the route as they are able until March 16.

There are going to be two volunteer times on Wednesday, March 15. The first volunteer time slot will be from 2-4 p.m., and volunteers will meet in the City Hall parking lot for their assignments. City officials say supplies will be provided.

The second volunteer slot will be from 3:30-5 p.m. During this time, volunteers will join the Mayor’s Youth Council in the Glenwood Medical Mall parking lot to clean the surrounding area. Supplies will be provided.

Contest judging is set to take place on Thursday, March 16, at 8:30 a.m.

The City of West Monroe is asking for your help to become the "Cleanest City" for the third year in a row.(Source: West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce)
This is the route that will be judged in the Cleanest City contest, according to the WMWO Chamber of Commerce.(Source: West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce)

