BBB: DMV scam warnings

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s tax season and this time of year is prime time for scammers trying to steal money from consumers. Jo Ann Deal of the BBB joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the scams.

Deal explained that going to the wrong website can be misleading if you need to renew your driver’s license or registration. She also said picture IDs can be used to create fake accounts, and says they are sold on the dark web for a lot of money. She says that’s why it’s important to verify websites and be protective of your personal information.

Deal goes on to say fake accounts can look like official accounts, so you must pay attention. She says scams are sent out through text messages, so don’t respond. She also says official notices come through email. Deal advises people to not get the two confused because a scammer could be taking your information.

