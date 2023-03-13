BBB: DMV scam warnings

Jo Ann Deal from the BBB tells us about DMV scams.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s tax season and this time of year is prime time for scammers trying to steal money from consumers. Jo Ann Deal of the BBB joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the scams.

Deal explained that going to the wrong website can be misleading if you need to renew your driver’s license or registration. She also said picture IDs can be used to create fake accounts, and says they are sold on the dark web for a lot of money. She says that’s why it’s important to verify websites and be protective of your personal information.

Deal goes on to say fake accounts can look like official accounts, so you must pay attention. She says scams are sent out through text messages, so don’t respond. She also says official notices come through email. Deal advises people to not get the two confused because a scammer could be taking your information.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooklyn White, the girlfriend of Buster Murdaugh, has filed a report following an incident...
Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend files 2nd police report following incident with reporter
DISCLAIMER: ALL SUSPECTS ARE INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY
Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested suspect in connection to Mar. 7 shooting
Panthers and Tigers end their seasons as runners-up
Lincoln Prep and Winnfield fall short in State Championships
A Connecticut middle school employee, Andie Rosafort, is accused of sexually assaulting a...
Middle school worker accused of sexually assaulting student, sending explicit images
Arrested Payne Springs officers charged
Police chief, officer in Texas town used informant to buy, sell drugs, court documents say

Latest News

Empowering women at the 6th annual women's symposium.
6th annual Women’s Symposium held at ULM
Jo Ann Deal from the BBB tells us about DMV scams.
BBB: DMV scam warnings
Empowering women at the 6th annual women's symposium.
The 6th annual women's symposium
Crash
Union Parish crash claims life of Alexandria woman