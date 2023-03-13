Atlanta mand killed in Winn Parish crash

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Mar. 13, 2023
WINN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a one-vehicle crash on March 11, 2023, on Louisiana Hwy 34 west of Louisiana Hwy 471. LSP says the crash involved Thomas Evans, 34, of Atlanta, Ga.

LSP says Evans was traveling on La Hwy 34 when, for reasons still under investigation, his vehicle exited the road, hitting multiple objects and landing on the roof.

Evans was not restrained according to LSP and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. LSP says routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

This is an ongoing investigation.

LSP says that always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

