Ark. State Police seeking info on hit-and-run that left 85-year-old dead

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Arkansas State Police is looking for information in a deadly hit-and-run that happened west of Stamps.

Police say the fatal incident happened March 9 just after 5 a.m. on Highway 82 in Lafayette County.

An 85-year-old from Springhill, La. was visiting family in the area when he was hit by what investigators believe was a 2006 or 2007 silvery Toyota RAV4. Police say the SUV is likely heavily damaged on the front passenger side.

Anyone with information about what happened should call Troop G at 870-777-4641.

