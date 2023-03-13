6th annual Women’s Symposium held at ULM

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - March is Women’s History Month, and every March, the University of Louisiana Monroe hosts the Women’s Symposium. This year will be the 6th annual year of the event, and Melissa Kiper says it is a day of empowerment.

The symposium will focus on issues women face from day to day. Cambree Bennet-Newman, a student on the symposium’s vision board, said the event seeks to empower women from all different backgrounds.

The Women’s Symposium will be Tuesday, March 14th at the Bayou Pointe student event center on ULM’s campus.

Several speakers will be at the event, such as Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis. The keynote speaker will be Emmy award-winning news anchor, Dr. Nichole Cross.

Tickets for the event can be found on the University’s website. Tickets are free for ULM students, $25 for faculty and staff, and $40 for the community.

