6th annual Women’s Symposium held at ULM

Empowering women at the 6th annual women's symposium.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - March is Women’s History Month, and every March, the University of Louisiana Monroe hosts the Women’s Symposium. This year will be the 6th annual year of the event, and Melissa Kiper says it is a day of empowerment.

The symposium will focus on issues women face from day to day. Cambree Bennet-Newman, a student on the symposium’s vision board, said the event seeks to empower women from all different backgrounds.

The Women’s Symposium will be Tuesday, March 14th at the Bayou Pointe student event center on ULM’s campus.

Several speakers will be at the event, such as Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis. The keynote speaker will be Emmy award-winning news anchor, Dr. Nichole Cross.

Tickets for the event can be found on the University’s website. Tickets are free for ULM students, $25 for faculty and staff, and $40 for the community.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooklyn White, the girlfriend of Buster Murdaugh, has filed a report following an incident...
Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend files 2nd police report following incident with reporter
DISCLAIMER: ALL SUSPECTS ARE INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY
Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested suspect in connection to Mar. 7 shooting
Panthers and Tigers end their seasons as runners-up
Lincoln Prep and Winnfield fall short in State Championships
A Connecticut middle school employee, Andie Rosafort, is accused of sexually assaulting a...
Middle school worker accused of sexually assaulting student, sending explicit images
Arrested Payne Springs officers charged
Police chief, officer in Texas town used informant to buy, sell drugs, court documents say

Latest News

Jo Ann Deal from the BBB tells us about DMV scams.
BBB: DMV scam warnings
Jo Ann Deal from the BBB tells us about DMV scams.
BBB: DMV scam warnings
Empowering women at the 6th annual women's symposium.
The 6th annual women's symposium
Crash
Union Parish crash claims life of Alexandria woman