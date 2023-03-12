Tour historic homes during Natchez Pilgrimage tours

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Have you ever wanted to tour some historic houses? Well, the Natchez Garden Club is offering some cool tours during Spring Pilgrimage.

This year, the Garden Club is expanding Spring Pilgrimage to give tourists a chance to see homes that are not regularly open. Some houses are always open to tour, but during Pilgrimage, some families open additional houses for the tour.

One of the more historical houses is Magnolia Hall. It’s the last mansion built in Natchez before the civil war and it’s owned by the Natchez Garden Club. It is the only brownstone mansion on the tour. Some of the homes offer specific activities and at Magnolia Hall, you have the opportunity of enjoying a delicious 3-course meal.

The Pilgrimage used to last 2 weeks, but this year it began on March 1 and will end on May 15. There are 17 homes on the tour, and each possess a unique feature and are connected to history. Tickets can be found on their website, littleeasytours.com.

