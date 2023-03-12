Tour historic homes during Natchez Pilgrimage tours

Natchez Pilgrimage tours offers a look at some historic homes.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Have you ever wanted to tour some historic houses? Well, the Natchez Garden Club is offering some cool tours during Spring Pilgrimage.

This year, the Garden Club is expanding Spring Pilgrimage to give tourists a chance to see homes that are not regularly open. Some houses are always open to tour, but during Pilgrimage, some families open additional houses for the tour.

One of the more historical houses is Magnolia Hall. It’s the last mansion built in Natchez before the civil war and it’s owned by the Natchez Garden Club. It is the only brownstone mansion on the tour. Some of the homes offer specific activities and at Magnolia Hall, you have the opportunity of enjoying a delicious 3-course meal.

The Pilgrimage used to last 2 weeks, but this year it began on March 1 and will end on May 15. There are 17 homes on the tour, and each possess a unique feature and are connected to history. Tickets can be found on their website, littleeasytours.com.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooklyn White, the girlfriend of Buster Murdaugh, has filed a report following an incident...
Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend files 2nd police report following incident with reporter
Shaw is accused of urinating in a hospice patient's milk.
Bastrop CNA arrested, accused of urinating in hospice patient’s milk container
A Connecticut middle school employee, Andie Rosafort, is accused of sexually assaulting a...
Middle school worker accused of sexually assaulting student, sending explicit images
The cancellation comes as Amtrak announced Tuesday its making adjustments to some of its long...
Amtrak commits to studying passenger rail along I-20 Corridor
Officials with the Virginia Department of Forestry said firefighter Rocky Wood was killed...
‘Our hearts are broken’: Veteran firefighter killed while battling wildfire

Latest News

Panthers and Tigers end their seasons as runners-up
Lincoln Prep and Winnfield fall short in State Championships
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
Rays of Sonshine celebrates 25 years, continues supportive services for women
Rays of Sonshine celebrates 25 years, continues supportive services for women
Rays of Sonshine celebrates 25 years, continues supportive services for women
Rays of Sonshine celebrates 25 years, continues supportive services for women