Saints introduce Derek Carr as quarterback formally signs four-year contract

Quarterback Derek Carr signs his four-year contract with the Saints at the team's facility in...
Quarterback Derek Carr signs his four-year contract with the Saints at the team's facility in Metairie on Saturday (March 11).(New Orleans Saints)
By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Derek Carr was officially introduced as the Saints’ new quarterback Saturday (March 11), after formally signing his new four-year, $150 million contract at the team’s headquarters in Metairie.

The team released a short video of Carr signing his new deal and photographs of the quarterback with team officials, including head coach Dennis Allen, before holding a press conference with local media.

Allen was head coach of the then-Oakland Raiders when that team drafted Carr into the NFL to start his career in 2014.

Quarterback Derek Carr, left, shakes hands with Saints head coach Dennis Allen after formally...
Quarterback Derek Carr, left, shakes hands with Saints head coach Dennis Allen after formally signing his four-year, $150 million contract with New Orleans on Saturday (March 11).(New Orleans Saints)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaw is accused of urinating in a hospice patient's milk.
Bastrop CNA arrested, accused of urinating in hospice patient’s milk container
Haughton and Bossier police were fired at and fired back
Man shot & killed by officers after high speed chase was armed with AR-15 style fully automatic BB rifle
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Dayne Victor Miller, 44, is facing charges after allegedly shooting at his roommates.
Florida man finds naked roommate in daughter’s bed, charged in shooting, police say

Latest News

Minnesota Vikings place kicker Greg Joseph (1) kicks a field goal in the fourth quarter of an...
Louisiana officials spent $12,300 on tickets for Saints game in London
Quarterback Derek Carr, who appears finished with the Raiders franchise after nine seasons,...
Saints, QB Derek Carr to meet Wednesday, NFL Network reports
Denver Broncos new head coach Sean Payton is introduced during a news conference at the team's...
Sean Payton targeting three more Saints assistants to take to Denver
Denver Broncos new head coach Sean Payton is introduced during a news conference at the team's...
Sean Payton makes first appearance as Denver Broncos head coach