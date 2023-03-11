Rays of Sonshine celebrates 25 years, continues supportive services for women

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe residential care facility is now only providing housing and supportive services for at-risk women and their children after formerly operating as a clinical treatment center.

Rays of Sonshine, a facility for women battling drug addiction and domestic violence situations, went under financial pressure when the pandemic hit. They’re no longer qualified as a residential treatment facility under the Louisiana Department of Health, according to the facility’s founder, president, and CEO Lynn Daniel.

Daniel says it costs thousands of dollars to continue licensing. Back in 2020, they had a tremendous challenge with servicing their residents. During that time, they had to pay an amount of $30,000 - $35,000 for a financial audit, and their funding was low. They had to make some fast decisions by reducing their overhead, which included their administration building, church, and clinical treatment facility.

“The easiest way to reduce overhead is to sell properties that weren’t housing the women and children. And so, we put those properties up for sale, and we brought all the women and children into this physical property right here, and we temporarily shut down three properties with the capacity to house,” says Daniel.

But throughout the hardships, the facility continued to provide the needed support. One current resident, Brite Tassin, will make two years clean on March 24, 2023, from her drug addiction.

“I believe when you get sober, you have to work on yourself, and you have to fix everything that was broken. And, by doing that - rebuilding yourself, then you be the best person that you want to be,” says Tassin.

The facility allows women who are recovering from their situations to reunite with their children. Tassin says she’s been apart from her two children for some time now but says they’ll live with her soon.

The facility is currently remodeling one of its properties on the south side of Monroe, where they’re hoping more women and children in at-risk situations will reside by summer 2023. March 11, 2023, is the facility’s 25th year of operation.

