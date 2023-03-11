Amtrak commits to studying passenger rail along I-20 Corridor

“For anybody out there that says, we have talked about this, I ask them when was the last time Amtrak joined an application and came out there and said we want
By Tyler Englander
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A major announcement about passenger rail in Northeast Louisiana.

“It kind of legitimizes this hard work that we have been doing,” Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis told KNOE.

Amtrak says it will ask for federal funds to study the feasibility of a line along the I-20 Corridor from Atlanta to Dallas with stops in Monroe and Ruston.

“For anybody out there that says, we have talked about this, I ask them when was the last time Amtrak joined an application and came out there and said we want to bring this into reality,” Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis said.

Ellis says this is the first time Amtrak has joined an application in decades.

“This application doesn’t just look at Vicksburg to Shreveport,” explained Ellis. “Now, this thing is taking a look from Atlanta to Dallas and Fort Worth. How to aline those dollars, and how we can work with our federal delegation to ensure there is multi-year guaranteed funding to help stand this up.”

Amtrak says the funds will be used to determine the cost of upgrades to the existing track and operating the line.

In Monroe, Ellis has proposed a new station on Desiard Street between North Third and Fourth Streets.

“Since we have made the announcement for the Amtrak rail, you also see other folks putting in appropriations and saying maybe we should move the Small Businesses Development Center downtown,” said Ellis. “Maybe it’s a good opportunity to look at corporate housing and other things that go along with this.”

Amtrak doesn’t have a timetable for how long the study will take or, if feasible, when service could begin.

