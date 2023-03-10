WATCH LIVE: FLOTUS Jill Biden visits Louisiana, stresses importance of cancer research

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KNOE) - First Lady Jill Biden is speaking in New Orleans on Friday, March 10, to stress the importance of cancer research, a priority in the budget proposal President Joe Biden sent to Congress, according to our sister station WVUE.

Accompanying the first lady at the Louisiana Cancer Research Center is Sen. Bill Cassidy, who has criticized President Biden’s budget proposal. Cassidy and his wife, who is also set to attend the event, are physicians.

According to the White House, Jill Biden’s advocacy for cancer education and prevention dates to 1993, when four of her friends were diagnosed with breast cancer. The president’s oldest son, Beau, died from a brain tumor. More recently, the president and the first lady had lesions removed that contained basal cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer.

WVUE reports President Biden has set a goal of reducing cancer death rates by half over the next 25 years.

