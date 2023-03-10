Union Parish Detention Center guards confiscate phone, attacked by inmate

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division was notified by the staff of Union Parish Detention Center in Feb. 2023 about a dorm check that turned violent. This incident sent one Detention Center guard to the hospital.

Investigators say a guard was making his rounds to check the dorms when he notice what looked like a phone charging cable in one of the rooms. The guard also found a phone hidden in a magazine. When the guard confiscated the phone, inmate Chad Scott tried to get it back. The guard began to remove Scott from the room when he turned aggressive, resisting and striking the guard with his head.

UPDC says more guards were called to help and got the inmate subdued. One of the guards was bleeding from the nose and had been hit in the head multiple times, requiring medical attention. A second guard was also injured, sustaining several scratches and a bruise to the arm.

UPSO says Scott was charged with two counts of battery of a correctional officer and introduction of contraband into a penal institution; both are felony charges.

