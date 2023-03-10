State lawmakers propose a bill to increase penalties for those who distribute fentanyl

By Tyler Englander
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Legislature is set to consider a bill to increase the punishment for those who distribute fentanyl.

“We would have dead kids laying in our street, laying in our yards because of this type of activity,” Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb told KNOE.

Cobb is the President of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association.

“If you’re gonna sell or possess and get this fentanyl out into our communities,” Cobb said. “You need to know that Louisiana is going to have strict penalties.”

Current law says those who distribute fentanyl are subject to 5-40 years in prison. The proposed law increases that to 7-40 years for first-time offenders, 30-40 years for second-time offenders, and 99+ years for third-time offenders.

State Senator Stewart Cathey (R-33) says similar deterrents have been tried in the past.

“The measures they took with heroin effectively got it off the streets,” Cathey, a co-author of the bill, told KNOE. “These measures have been proven to work in other types of drug issues, and the expectation is that it will have the same effect with fentanyl.”

If convicted, the bill prevents a judge from suspending a sentence or giving a defendant probation instead of jail time.

“A lot of these times, the sentences that these people get in the courtroom is not what they actually serve as far as time,” Cobb explained. “We can’t have a revolving door. We cannot have a revolving door in the criminal justice system.”

Both Cobb and Cathey say they would be in favor of ever harsher penalties for fentanyl dealers, but this bill is a good first step.

“If it were up to me, we would put drug dealers in life from the start,” Cathey told KNOE. “It wouldn’t hurt my feelings if it were more strict.”

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, nearly 1,000 people died in Louisiana in 2021 due to fentanyl.

State lawmakers propose a bill to increase penalties for those who distribute fentanyl
