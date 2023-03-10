State DOTD announces funding of projects, 3 NELA parishes getting upgrades

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development
By Madison Remrey
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced on the morning of March 10 they are funding statewide projects totaling $62.9 million, and three NELA parishes will be getting some upgrades.

Richland, Morehouse, and Ouachita Parishes will have pavement and overlay projects done as part of this statewide investment from the DOTD.

“We are pleased to award contracts for several new projects this month, especially since a number of them are safety related,” said DOTD secretary Eric Kalivoda. “Safety is a top priority of this department, and features such as roundabouts, turn lanes, and rumble strips all contribute to keeping the traveling public safe on Louisiana highways.”

The projects and their funding are as follows:

  • Richland Parish - $774,759.90 for milling, patching, signalization, and drainage on La. 3048 between Martin Luther King Dr. and U.S. 425 S.
  • Morehouse Parish - $5,534,507.76 for milling and patching on U.S. 165 between Henry Ave. and U.S. 425 south
  • Ouachita Parish - $935,675.10 for stabilization and overlay of two asphalt two-lane roadways in the Commercial Park area

The DOTD said in a news release, “Construction projects are prioritized by road/bridge condition, urgency of improvements, type/volume of traffic, crash records, unforeseeable emergencies that caused damage, and several other factors.”

For more information about the projects, visit www.dotd.la.gov.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

