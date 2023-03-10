Ouachita Parish Schools hosting another summer of S.O.A.R. for students

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Elementary through middle-grade students will have the opportunity to participate in a free learning program to expand on their skills in areas such as reading, math, physical education and more this summer.

The Ouachita Parish School District is hosting the Summer Opportunity to Achieve (S.O.A.R.) program this summer to address unfinished and missed educational opportunities in students who are in elementary through middle school grades. There will be tier I math and ELA curriculum. Other areas of interest to be included in the program are topics like art, physical education, and STEM activities.

S.O.A.R. will be hosted Mondays-Thursdays, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. beginning May 31 and ending June 29. There will be various locations of participation. Breakfast and lunch will be provided, according to Ouachita Parish Schools.

For more information regarding program details, transportation options, and registration, visit the district or school websites and click on the S.O.A.R. tab. Registration closes on March 24.

