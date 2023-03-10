Ouachita Parish horse therapy services prepare for spring session

CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - Horse therapy services are happening for Ouachita Parish youth with sensory issues.

Horses that are part of Horse Assisted Therapy Services of North Louisiana (HATS) based in Calhoun have had the winter off from interacting with children, and now the horses are getting back into the swing of things before the nonprofit organization begins their spring sessions with participants.

One participant, Alex Podosek, helped out with getting his favorite horse, named Smoke, back into action by brushing off the horse’s “winter hair” on March 9, 2023. His mother, Penny Wainwright, says doing these kinds of activities, like brushing the hair, helps ease his sensory issues.

“He doesn’t like the way they smell. He doesn’t like to touch - and when I say ‘don’t like’, it’s a sensitivity thing. It’s just different; it feels different to him than it would for a normal person”, says Wainwright.

Some children who go through HATS are sensitive to certain smells and touches, but being around the horses makes the senses better.

One other participant, Madalyn Howard, struggles with anxiety, and interaction with the horses helps her cope with the disorder. Howard says she grew up with horses, but understands not every new participant of the program may be an animal lover.

“Start slow... and when it comes to horses, you don’t want to run up to them because it’ll scare them, and you want to be gentle with them,” says Howard.

Leslie Vowles, the executive director of HATS, says the organization is currently training volunteers until the spring program begins on March 20, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.