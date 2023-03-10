City of Monroe hosts mental health event for boys

City of Monroe hosts mental health event for boys
City of Monroe hosts mental health event for boys(Source: City of Monroe)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is hosting an event for boys only at the Henrietta Johnson Community Center. The event will be on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 3 p.m.

This event is free to all boys. Amber Deutsch with Clint Davis Counseling will talk about mental health in boys and why it’s important. Deutsch will also provide tips and tricks for maintaining your peace.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaw is accused of urinating in a hospice patient's milk.
Bastrop CNA arrested, accused of urinating in hospice patient’s milk container
Police on scene of crash involving school bus.
2 killed in crash involving school bus
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!

Latest News

Ouachita Parish School Board
Ouachita Parish Schools hosting another summer of S.O.A.R. for students
Generic image for coverage on the housing market.
Monroe home-buyers have second lowest down payments in country, study shows
City of West Monroe hosts spring poster contest for elementary students
City of West Monroe hosts spring poster contest for elementary students
In recognition of National Arbor Day, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry...
Arkansas celebrating Arbor day with ‘Free Tree Fridays’