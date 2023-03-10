City of Monroe hosts mental health event for boys

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is hosting an event for boys only at the Henrietta Johnson Community Center. The event will be on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 3 p.m.

This event is free to all boys. Amber Deutsch with Clint Davis Counseling will talk about mental health in boys and why it’s important. Deutsch will also provide tips and tricks for maintaining your peace.

