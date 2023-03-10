Arkansas AG suing 2 solar companies

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin is suing two solar companies for violating the state’s...
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin is suing two solar companies for violating the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act.(Staff)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin is suing two solar companies for violating the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

The suit alleges Sun Valley Renewables of Conway and Cavalry Solar Solutions of Quitman failed to perform contracted services and provide purchased goods to customers.

“To date, complaints filed with my office against Sun Valley Renewables, LLC, total $1.1 million and complaints filed against Apollo Energy total $1.8 million,” Griffin stated.

To read the lawsuit against Sun Valley Renewables, LLC, click here. To read the lawsuit against Cavalry Solar Solutions dba Apollo Energy, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaw is accused of urinating in a hospice patient's milk.
Bastrop CNA arrested, accused of urinating in hospice patient’s milk container
Police on scene of crash involving school bus.
2 killed in crash involving school bus
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!

Latest News

A reduction in inventories could leave consumers asking, “Where’s the beef?”
Experts predict higher beef prices on heels of cattle losses
There is an upcoming marketing workshop at the Lincoln Parish Library.
Strengthen digital marketing skills at this upcoming Ruston workshop for local businesses
GasBuddy.com said Monday the average price dropped 2.6 cents per gallon to $3.03.
Arkansas gas prices inch down
US Department of Labor
Batesville plant named in federal child labor investigation
According to content partner KARK, a bill brought before the House committee on Thursday, Feb....
Program to give Arkansas businesses tax incentives to hire former prisoners