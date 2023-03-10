Accused parents arrested in connection with infant murder case 30 years ago

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) -The parents of an infant killed in 1992 were arrested, Louisiana State Police said Thursday.

State Police said on April 17, 1992, an infant girl’s body was found inside a garbage bag in Picayune, MS. The cause of death was perinatal asphyxia due to smothering, and the case was classified as a homicide.

The case was reopened in Aug. 2021; with the help of advanced technology, DNA profiles and fingerprints, detectives could identify the infant’s parents as 50-year-old Andrew Carriere and 50-year-old Inga Johansen Carriere, who were living in Louisiana when the baby was found dead.

On Feb. 28, Inga Johansen Carriere was arrested at her residence in Avondale and Andrew Carriere was arrested in Galliano on March 9.

