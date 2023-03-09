West Monroe police searching for man accused of second-degree kidnapping and more

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Richard Lynn Chisolm. WMPD says Chisolm is considered armed and dangerous.

Chisolm is wanted for domestic abuse battery, cruelty to the infirmed and second-degree kidnapping.

If you have any information on Chisolm’s whereabouts, contact WMPD at (318)-396-2722.

