U.S. Navy names new nuclear submarine after New Orleans native

Former Navy Secretary John Dalton attends a National Press Club Headliners Luncheon for Navy...
Former Navy Secretary John Dalton attends a National Press Club Headliners Luncheon for Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new submarine will bear the name of Louisiana native and former Secretary of the Navy John H. Dalton.

Dalton, who was born in New Orleans, was the 70th secretary of the Navy, serving from 1993 to 1998.

“I couldn’t be prouder to name this future submarine after John Dalton,” said Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro during the U.S. Naval Academy’s Submarine Officer Selectee Dinner last week. “He served as a proud submariner and as Secretary of the Navy. He took strong and principled stands against sexual assault and harassment and oversaw the integration of female Sailors onto combat ships. The changes he drove almost 30 years ago are evident in all corners of our Navy today, with women serving on, above, and below the sea.”

The USS John H. Dalton will be a Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine, The Advertiser reported. The vessels are designed to find and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships, as well as project the Navy’s power onshore with Tomahawk cruise missiles and by transporting special operations forces.

President Bill Clinton nominated Dalton, who served on two submarines before leaving active duty, to be secretary of the Navy in 1993. After leaving that post, Dalton returned to the private sector and was involved in several charitable organizations, including the White House Historical Association, Washington National Cathedral, Habitat for Humanity and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of crash involving school bus.
2 killed in crash involving school bus
The Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office found numerous narcotics in a Winnsboro drug bust.
Large drug bust takes place in Winnsboro, police find narcotics in presence of children and more
2 Monroe men arrested, 1 accused of second-degree murder
2 Monroe men arrested, 1 accused of second-degree murder
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico

Latest News

The Arkansas 94th General Assembly is considering several pieces of legislation.
Covering the Capitol: Arkansas lawmakers considering legislation
Generic image for coverage on the housing market.
Monroe home-buyers have second lowest down payments in country, study shows
A 15-year-old Jonesboro boy suspected in a series of shootings in an “ongoing feud” will be...
15-year-old shooting suspect facing adult charges
Shaw is accused of urinating in a hospice patient's milk.
Bastrop CNA arrested, accused of urinating in hospice patient’s milk container