Plans unveiled for new NELA Children’s Museum in Forsythe Park

Plans include a new career pathways section, and the design will include original tiles from the old Forsythe Pool.
By Tyler Englander
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A big step for the new Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum in Forsythe Park.

They unveiled a sign at the site of their new location on March 8.

“Welcome to the future home of the northeast louisiana children’s museum,” Museum Director Melissa Say told a crowd of about 50 people. “Can I get a whoop whoop?

The museum also announced preliminary plans for the 22,000-square-foot facility.

“A career pathways section to allow children to imagine what they could possibly be when they grow up,” Say told KNOE. “Especially things that we have here in our community so that children who grow up here will want to stay here and raise their own families here.”

The museum will be located on the site of the old Forsythe Pool, a popular destination for kids in the 20th century. Say says that history will be part of the new facility.

“We saved the tiles that were original here, and we are going to do something with the tiles that will be a piece of art that will be interactive and hands-on for the children of this community,” explained Say.

Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis says it’s all part of a plan to revitalize Forsythe Park.

“In the next few months is the addition of eight tennis courts and a pro shop right here,” Ellis explained. “That’s a $3.2 million project that’s getting ready to go out for bid and turn dirt.”

The new museum still needs additional funding, but hopes to open its doors in 2025.

“We are over halfway there of our goal,” Say told KNOE. “It’s about a $12 million project. We feel like that is a very doable amount in this community.”

Say adds the museum will also have a literacy center, a baby section, and will incorporate outdoor learning opportunities.

