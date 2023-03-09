NASA tracks asteroid that could hit Earth on Valentine’s Day 2046

(No sound) NASA is tracking an asteroid that has a "small chance" of hitting Earth on Valentine's Day 2046. (Source: NASA/CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA is tracking a new asteroid that has a small chance of hitting Earth in about 20 years on Valentine’s Day 2046.

The asteroid is named 2023 DW. It is 164 feet in diameter, which is about the size of an Olympic swimming pool.

Officials say the chance of it actually striking Earth is 1 in more than 600.

On NASA’s risk scale, they rank it as “extremely unlikely with no cause for public concern.”

The agency says it continues to monitor the asteroid daily and that the risk level is likely to decline as they gather more information.

While not as catastrophic as the dinosaur-killing asteroid that struck 66 million years ago, this asteroid could cause severe damage if it were to strike near a heavily-populated area.

A much smaller asteroid struck Russia in 2013. It generated a shock wave that injured 1,500 people and damaged thousands of buildings.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of crash involving school bus.
2 killed in crash involving school bus
The Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office found numerous narcotics in a Winnsboro drug bust.
Large drug bust takes place in Winnsboro, police find narcotics in presence of children and more
2 Monroe men arrested, 1 accused of second-degree murder
2 Monroe men arrested, 1 accused of second-degree murder
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden budget with deficit cuts, tax hikes won’t fly with GOP
Peter Starostecki and his kids Sadie, center, and Jo Jo, pose behind their car with the vanity...
Maine motorists appeal to keep naughty vanity license plates
Maggie Watkins, left, seen with Monica Harris, Shearin's girlfriend, said it's been two weeks...
Mother looking for answers after daughter dies on vacation in Puerto Rico
Shaw is accused of urinating in a hospice patient's milk.
Bastrop CNA arrested, accused of urinating in hospice patient’s milk container
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 3/9