Monroe home-buyers have second lowest down payments in country, study shows

Generic image for coverage on the housing market.
Generic image for coverage on the housing market.(KWCH)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Between inflation being at its highest since the early 1980s and the median rent in the country inching toward $2,000 a month in 2023, those looking to buy a home may be facing some challenges in doing so.

Realtor.com says realtors are expecting higher down payments than ever before when looking to sell a home. Down payments have even increased in markets where housing costs are generally lower.

“For single-family home sales, the average down payment jumped to a high of more than 14% of the purchase price this year,” realtor.com said. “Yet, in other parts of the country, buyers can get away with kicking in just a fraction of that.”

And for residents in Monroe, only a fraction of that 14% seems to be the norm, according to a study done by realtor.com, which found Monroe citizens are making the second lowest down payments in the country.

The study done by realtor.com found the average down payment for a home in Monroe is 4.7% with the median home purchase price set at $192,000.

According to realtor.com, the following trends were found in the study:

  • Buyers are making the smallest down payments in the South and Rust Belt
  • Down payments are lowest in places with the most VA and FHA loans
  • Small down payments are getting bigger, even in more affordable areas

To read the full report and find out how Monroe ranks against other towns with the smallest down payments (or the ten towns with the highest down payments), visit realtor.com.

Information in the study done by realtor.com was sourced from September 2022 monthly Optimal Blue data.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of crash involving school bus.
2 killed in crash involving school bus
The Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office found numerous narcotics in a Winnsboro drug bust.
Large drug bust takes place in Winnsboro, police find narcotics in presence of children and more
2 Monroe men arrested, 1 accused of second-degree murder
2 Monroe men arrested, 1 accused of second-degree murder
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico

Latest News

City of West Monroe hosts spring poster contest for elementary students
City of West Monroe hosts spring poster contest for elementary students
In recognition of National Arbor Day, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry...
Arkansas celebrating Arbor day with ‘Free Tree Fridays’
Due to the rise in social media, schools are seeing more students experience online bullying...
Cyberbullying victims urged to ‘speak up’
The Salvation Army in El Dorado is planning to feed school children during spring break.
Salvation Army plans to feed El Dorado school children during spring break