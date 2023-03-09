Monroe home-buyers have second lowest down payments in country, study shows

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Between inflation being at its highest since the early 1980s and the median rent in the country inching toward $2,000 a month in 2023, those looking to buy a home may be facing some challenges in doing so.

Realtor.com says realtors are expecting higher down payments than ever before when looking to sell a home. Down payments have even increased in markets where housing costs are generally lower.

“For single-family home sales, the average down payment jumped to a high of more than 14% of the purchase price this year,” realtor.com said. “Yet, in other parts of the country, buyers can get away with kicking in just a fraction of that.”

And for residents in Monroe, only a fraction of that 14% seems to be the norm, according to a study done by realtor.com, which found Monroe citizens are making the second lowest down payments in the country.

The study done by realtor.com found the average down payment for a home in Monroe is 4.7% with the median home purchase price set at $192,000.

According to realtor.com, the following trends were found in the study:

Buyers are making the smallest down payments in the South and Rust Belt

Down payments are lowest in places with the most VA and FHA loans

Small down payments are getting bigger, even in more affordable areas

To read the full report and find out how Monroe ranks against other towns with the smallest down payments (or the ten towns with the highest down payments), visit realtor.com.

Information in the study done by realtor.com was sourced from September 2022 monthly Optimal Blue data.

