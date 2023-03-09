Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in shooting

DISCLAIMER: ALL SUSPECTS ARE INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY(LINCOLN PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Rylee Kramer
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 18-year-old Donovan Hart, of Ruston.

Hart has been identified as a suspect in a shooting that occurred in Ruston on March 7, 2023 where 38-year-old LaTonia Moore, was killed inside of her home on Greene Lane shortly after 1:00 pm.

Hart is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking you to contact them or CrimeStoppers with any information regarding his whereabouts.

They say the investigation is still ongoing.

