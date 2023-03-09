LDCC invites Sophia A. Nelson, Esq. for International Women’s Day celebration

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Delta Community College hosted International Women’s Day at the Monroe campus Wednesday afternoon.

Students and employees of the college gathered inside the Advanced Technology Center for an afternoon ‘lunch and learn’ session with award-winning author and journalist Sophia A. Nelson, Esq. on March 8, 2023.

Throughout the event, attendees and keynote speaker Nelson focused on the importance of advocating for yourself before taking care of others and knowing how to communicate to improve relationships.

“If you want to be successful, you’ve got to learn to have conversations,” says Nelson in front of the ‘lunch and learn’ audience. “You’ve got to learn to talk to people. You have to listen as well as be heard. You have to give respect if you want respect. You can’t just get upset and go post because those postings will keep you from getting a job.”

LDCC students told KNOE after listening to Nelson, they realize now is the time to take better care of themselves.

Later in the evening, the college held a public session titled “Conversation with Sophia,” moderated by KNOE’s morning anchor Jasmine Anderson inside the Advanced Technology center.

After the conversation, Nelson led a masterclass in front of audience; speaking on topics such as committing to mental health, living in uncertain times, building an inner circle and confronting others in a healthy way.

