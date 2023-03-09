LABI’s Stephen Waguespack to run for governor

Stephen Waguespack, president of LABI and former chief of staff under Gov. Bobby Jindal, is...
Stephen Waguespack, president of LABI and former chief of staff under Gov. Bobby Jindal, is expected to announce his own run for governor March 9.(Louisiana Illuminator)
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Stephen Waguespack is entering the race for Louisiana governor, The Advocate newspaper reports.

RELATED: LABI president poised to enter Louisiana governor’s race

Waguespack, the current head of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, told board members there Thursday he will be stepping down from that position to enter the race, The Advocate’s Tyler Bridges reported.

Waguespack will now be the fifth Republican in the race.

RELATED STORIES
La. State Rep. Richard Nelson becomes fourth Republican to enter governor’s race
La. state senator joins race for governor
La. State Treasurer John Schroder joins race for governor
AG Jeff Landry announces run for governor

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of crash involving school bus.
2 killed in crash involving school bus
The Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office found numerous narcotics in a Winnsboro drug bust.
Large drug bust takes place in Winnsboro, police find narcotics in presence of children and more
2 Monroe men arrested, 1 accused of second-degree murder
2 Monroe men arrested, 1 accused of second-degree murder
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Shaw is accused of urinating in a hospice patient's milk.
Bastrop CNA arrested, accused of urinating in hospice patient’s milk container

Latest News

Former Navy Secretary John Dalton attends a National Press Club Headliners Luncheon for Navy...
U.S. Navy names new nuclear submarine after New Orleans native
The Arkansas 94th General Assembly is considering several pieces of legislation.
Covering the Capitol: Arkansas lawmakers considering legislation
Generic image for coverage on the housing market.
Monroe home-buyers have second lowest down payments in country, study shows
A 15-year-old Jonesboro boy suspected in a series of shootings in an “ongoing feud” will be...
15-year-old shooting suspect facing adult charges