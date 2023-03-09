Concordia Parish crash claims the life of Florida woman

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on March 8, 2023 around 8 p.m. on U.S. 425 at Washington Heights. LSP says the crash involved Tracy L. Sullivan, 52, of Brookville, FL.

LSP says a truck was slowing down to turn into a private driveway when Sullivan failed to slow down for reasons still under investigation, resulting in the crash.

Sullivan was not restrained according to LSP and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the truck, who was restrained, sustained no injuries.

LSP says routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

This crash is still under investigation.

