City of West Monroe hosts spring poster contest for elementary students

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe invites students in grades K through 5th to participate in the Keep West Monroe Beautiful Spring Poster Contest.

This poster contest is held in conjunction with the City of West Monroe’s 140th birthday celebration this year.

Entries are due by April 7, 2023, and can be dropped off at West Monroe City Hall. Entries may be submitted on a standard sheet of paper and must include the student’s name, grade and school on the back.

For more information on this contest, contact Keep West Monroe Beautiful at info@kwmb.la or the Mayor’s Office at mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.