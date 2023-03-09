City of West Monroe hosts spring poster contest for elementary students

City of West Monroe hosts spring poster contest for elementary students
City of West Monroe hosts spring poster contest for elementary students(Source: City of West Monroe)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe invites students in grades K through 5th to participate in the Keep West Monroe Beautiful Spring Poster Contest.

This poster contest is held in conjunction with the City of West Monroe’s 140th birthday celebration this year.

Entries are due by April 7, 2023, and can be dropped off at West Monroe City Hall. Entries may be submitted on a standard sheet of paper and must include the student’s name, grade and school on the back.

For more information on this contest, contact Keep West Monroe Beautiful at info@kwmb.la or the Mayor’s Office at mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of crash involving school bus.
2 killed in crash involving school bus
The Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office found numerous narcotics in a Winnsboro drug bust.
Large drug bust takes place in Winnsboro, police find narcotics in presence of children and more
2 Monroe men arrested, 1 accused of second-degree murder
2 Monroe men arrested, 1 accused of second-degree murder
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico

Latest News

Generic image for coverage on the housing market.
Monroe home-buyers have second lowest down payments in country, study shows
In recognition of National Arbor Day, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry...
Arkansas celebrating Arbor day with ‘Free Tree Fridays’
Due to the rise in social media, schools are seeing more students experience online bullying...
Cyberbullying victims urged to ‘speak up’
The Salvation Army in El Dorado is planning to feed school children during spring break.
Salvation Army plans to feed El Dorado school children during spring break