Ouachita Parish in need of election commissioners

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court’s office says they’re in dire need of more election commissioners.

“I’ll take as many as I can get,” explains Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court Dana Benson. “We are probably down the lowest we’ve ever been on election commissioners and commissioners in charge and it’s all due to COVID.”

“This is a very needed job, it’s something that someone has to do,” says Commissioner in Charge, Georgia Street.

It’s not an easy job, but election commissioners are necessary to keep our elections secure and fair.

“Over the years I’ve heard a lot of people say I’m not going to go vote, my vote doesn’t count,” says Benson. “I promise you if you vote in Louisiana, your vote counts.”

Street has been a commissioner for about 40 years.

“You know what’s always been so amazing to me having done this for years is that people don’t really even know where they’re supposed to vote. And so this is our life this is our country and we need to do our part to make our country better,” says Street.

“They [commissioners] get there 30-40 minutes before the precincts open they set the machines up ... they will check the voter’s ID and make sure it matches the books, have them sign, and put them in a booth and then at the end of the night they’re in charge of closing out those machines,” says Benson.

Election Commissioners in Charge are also vital in closing out the voting machines at the end of the day.

Benson says they only had about 9 people show up for their commissioner training in January in preparation for the March 25th election.

In Ouachita Parish, there are only propositions on the ballot. The Secretary of State’s website says Jackson and Morehouse Parishes have local races on the ballot.

“We have 87 precincts and in a large election, we need at least four commissioners and one commissioner in charge. So that’s 348 commissioners and 87 commissioners in charge,” says Benson. “Currently we have 350 commissioners and 111 commissioners in charge.

That’s just enough commissioners to get the job done, but if someone calls out sick, they need people in the reserves. That’s why they’re urging people to become an election commissioner.

“People that have never worked the election really don’t know what’s going on...you have to check their IDs to make sure they are who they say they are and check their addresses and you help them,” explains Street. “Like if they’ve moved they need to fill out a change of address form if they’ve married they need to fill out a change of name form so there’s a lot that goes on but it’s very important.”

Commissioners are the fabric that keeps our election system running.

“Louisiana is usually ranked last in most everything or at the bottom of the rankings and elections we’re in the top ten,” says Benson. “We need to remain there if not higher, and with good commissioners and commissioners in charge who take pride in the election process, we’ll stay there.”

You’re eligible for the commissioner test if you’re at least 17 years old and a senior in high school. Commissioners are also compensated for working the election.

Leslie Lawson is the Deputy Clerk of Elections with the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court’s office. She says you can take the Poll Commissioner open-book exam after watching some training videos here. Once you complete the exam, she says you’ll get a certificate you must email to the office and a valid cell phone number. That email address is lesliel@opcoc.la.gov. Once you’ve worked two elections, you’re able to take the test to become a Commissioner in Charge.

Every four years, they say the Clerk of Court renews their oath and that’s when commissioners need to as well. Since Dana Benson is two years into her term, poll commissioners who are certified now will need to renew their certificates sooner.

On March 25th, the polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.