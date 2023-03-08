LSP on scene of crash involving school bus

Police on scene of crash involving school bus.
Police on scene of crash involving school bus.(Source: KNOE)
By Josh Harvison
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus and an SUV.

According to a KNOE reporter on the scene, the back side of a Jackson Parish School Bus has been damaged, while the front end of an SUV sustained heavy damage to the front end.

According to Troop F, the crash happened Highway 167 at Firetower Road south of Jonesboro. A caller told KNOE 8 News the crash happened at around 4:00 p.m. First responders were still on scene until at least 6:30 p.m.

It is not known if any children were on the school bus as of this report.

KNOE has a crew heading to the scene. We will provide updates as they become available.

