LSP on scene of crash involving school bus

JACKSON PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus and an SUV.

According to a KNOE reporter on the scene, the back side of a Jackson Parish School Bus has been damaged, while the front end of an SUV sustained heavy damage to the front end.

According to Troop F, the crash happened Highway 167 at Firetower Road south of Jonesboro. A caller told KNOE 8 News the crash happened at around 4:00 p.m. First responders were still on scene until at least 6:30 p.m.

It is not known if any children were on the school bus as of this report.

