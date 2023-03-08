Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating two shootings

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating two shootings that happened on March 7, 2023, in Ruston.

LSPO says the shootings left one woman dead and another man injured. Detectives responded to the incident, processing and gathering evidence on the scene.

Detectives ask if anyone has any information regarding the incidents to contact them at (318) 251-5111 or text TIP515 plus your message to CRIMES (274637). You can also submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website.

