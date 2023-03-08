LDCC holds International Women’s Day event

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In honor of International Women’s Day Louisiana Delta Community College will be holding two events on campus throughout the day.

Both events are free to attend and will be held on the Monroe campus.

The first event will be a Lunch and Learn held at 12 p.m. in the Advanced Technology Center for students and faculty. The second event is at 6 p.m. in the Community Auditorium where the community can talk about self-care and mental health.

The keynote speaker of both events is the award-winning author and journalist Sophia Nelson.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.