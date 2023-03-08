LDCC holds International Women’s Day event

Louisiana Delta Community College is holding an event for International Women's Day
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In honor of International Women’s Day Louisiana Delta Community College will be holding two events on campus throughout the day.

Both events are free to attend and will be held on the Monroe campus.

The first event will be a Lunch and Learn held at 12 p.m. in the Advanced Technology Center for students and faculty. The second event is at 6 p.m. in the Community Auditorium where the community can talk about self-care and mental health.

The keynote speaker of both events is the award-winning author and journalist Sophia Nelson.

