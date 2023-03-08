Large drug bust takes place in Winnsboro, police find narcotics in presence of children and more

The Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office found numerous narcotics in a Winnsboro drug bust.
The Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office found numerous narcotics in a Winnsboro drug bust.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST
WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant around 6 p.m. on March 7, in the 1600 block of Polk St. in Winnsboro, which resulted in a large drug bust.

Sheriff Kevin Cobb with FPSO said in large amounts of narcotics were recovered during the bust. The narcotics found include methamphetamine, crack cocaine, ecstasy, heroin, various prescription pills, liquid promethazine, marijuana, and synthetic cannabinoids. FPSO said all of this was found to be in the presence of children, firearms and large quantities of cash.

FPSO said there was also a “very dangerous blend of methamphetamine and other substances” found being manufactured in a liquid blend, which was being soaked on loose leaf paper on the back porch of the residence, in an area open to children and members of the community.

“This paper is extremely dangerous to anyone who might encounter it and be unaware it is coated in various narcotics,” FPSO said in a Facebook post. “Often, this method of manufacturing is utilized to distribute and introduce narcotics and contraband into prisons.”

FPSO said what was found was meant to be distributed among the community.

What is seen in the pictures “was due to be distributed back into our communities, to our families, to our children, to our neighbors. This has no place in our community,” FPSO said.

Two arrests were made in this drug bust, and more arrest warrants have been issued, according to FPSO.

