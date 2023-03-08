Impact of expiring snap benefits in Northeast Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Many local groups are preparing for an influx of clients now that SNAP benefits given during the COVID-19 pandemic have expired.

“We know a lot of people in our community are going to be feeling the effect of the reason snap decrease,” Taylor Costa, Communications and Marketing Officer at the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana, told KNOE.

Costa says they are working to fill the shelves to prepare for more clients.

“We have over 60 pantries located throughout NELA, and our goal is to provide food to those in need. So we are working hard here at the foodbank to get food in. That way, we can provide it to those who need it and turn to us,” said Costa.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services estimates Louisiana families will lose $770 million in benefits over the remainder of the year.

The Salvation Army operates a food pantry in Monroe.

“The rule is one food box every 90 days,” explained Captain Jerome Casey. “I do not pay any attention to that particular rule. If you need a food box, just come and knock on our door, and Wayne, our social service worker, will come and greet you and will be more than happy to give you a full food pantry box, full of nonperishable food items.”

Casey says since the pandemic, and partly because of inflation, more families have been coming to The Salvation Army for help. He expects that to continue now that benefits have been reduced.

“Now we are finding that people that have a 40-hour-a-week job, but have two kids,” They can’t put food on the table, pay for electricity, put gas in their vehicle, get to work, pay a babysitter. The situation has changed.”

Casey says they even plan to feed kids who usually get breakfast and lunch at school during upcoming breaks.

“Easter break is coming up now,” said Casey. “We just had a meeting where we figured out how many food boxes we need and where we are going to distribute them. We bring them over to the community centers. We bring them to some churches.”

Both the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana and The Salvation Army are seeking donations of non-perishable food items. The Food Bank is hosting a Peanut Butter Drive through March 31.

