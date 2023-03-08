Feed Your Soul: Tastes of Mexico in Northeast Louisiana

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Hearing the sizzle on the grill of fresh meats and the smell of spice in the air, people can hear and smell fresh tortillas being made.

“This is as close to as authentic you’re going to get right here, without a doubt,” said Darryl Preece, a regular customer at It’s A Little Piece of Mexico in Farmerville.

Run by the Zuniga family. Preece, who grew up in South Texas, says he comes for a wide assortment of authentic Mexican dishes.

“Gorditas and the tacos. Everything is great, actually. I mean, you’re not going to find better,” said Preece.

From agua frescas to burritos that will fill you up, to a huarache and menudo.

“I eat it all the time, every Saturday, and then once a week for lunch,” said Preece. “You got to get in a little early sometimes, that’s for sure.”

The owner, Esperanza Zuniga, came here with very little money, and no job.

“When I came from Michigan, I don’t have any job,” said Zuniga.

Zuniga grew up in the small town of Tula, Mexico, where she learned to cook authentic dishes from the heart.

“I grew up in Mexico, and my mom has a restaurant, and I learned with my mom. So, I decided to put a restaurant,” said Esperanza.

Her son, Daniel Zuniga, knows how important the family has been to its success.

“We just had, Oh yeah, Us four. My brother and my two sisters. We help my mom after school,” said Daniel.

“I know my food is authentic Mexican food,” said Esperanza. “The flavor is different, I mean, you’ll taste iT.”

Esperanza loves when someone compliments the food, it makes her feel good to know people enjoy what she brought to the area.

Head to Farmerville, where you can go to grab some truly authentic Mexican food and find A Little Piece of Mexico that will feed your soul.

