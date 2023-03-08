Feed Your Soul: Tastes of Mexico in Northeast Louisiana

704 Sterlington Hwy, Farmerville
Hearing fresh meats sizzle on the grill and the smell of spice in the air, the smell of fresh tortillas, there is one place to go for a true Mexican meal.
By Charles Burkett
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Hearing the sizzle on the grill of fresh meats and the smell of spice in the air, people can hear and smell fresh tortillas being made.

“This is as close to as authentic you’re going to get right here, without a doubt,” said Darryl Preece, a regular customer at It’s A Little Piece of Mexico in Farmerville.

Run by the Zuniga family. Preece, who grew up in South Texas, says he comes for a wide assortment of authentic Mexican dishes.

Caption

“Gorditas and the tacos. Everything is great, actually. I mean, you’re not going to find better,” said Preece.

From agua frescas to burritos that will fill you up, to a huarache and menudo.

“I eat it all the time, every Saturday, and then once a week for lunch,” said Preece. “You got to get in a little early sometimes, that’s for sure.”

The owner, Esperanza Zuniga, came here with very little money, and no job.

“When I came from Michigan, I don’t have any job,” said Zuniga.

Zuniga grew up in the small town of Tula, Mexico, where she learned to cook authentic dishes from the heart.

“I grew up in Mexico, and my mom has a restaurant, and I learned with my mom. So, I decided to put a restaurant,” said Esperanza.

Her son, Daniel Zuniga, knows how important the family has been to its success.

“We just had, Oh yeah, Us four. My brother and my two sisters. We help my mom after school,” said Daniel.

“I know my food is authentic Mexican food,” said Esperanza. “The flavor is different, I mean, you’ll taste iT.”

Esperanza loves when someone compliments the food, it makes her feel good to know people enjoy what she brought to the area.

Head to Farmerville, where you can go to grab some truly authentic Mexican food and find A Little Piece of Mexico that will feed your soul.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms left behind downed trees in Humphreys County.
Driver impaled, killed by falling tree during storms, sheriff says
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
Scam Alert
SCAM ALERT: Phone scam circulates Ouachita Parish, officials say
The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in...
Arkansas bill to remove work permit requirement for children under 16 goes to Sanders’ desk

Latest News

KNOE 8 NEWS WEATHER FORECAST WITH CHEIF METEOROLOGIST MARCUS WALTER
KNOE 8 NEWS WEATHER FORECAST WITH CHEIF METEOROLOGIST MARCUS WALTER
Hearing the sizzle on the grill of fresh meats and the smell of spice in the air, people can...
Feed Your Soul: A taste of Mexico in Northeast Louisiana
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 3/7