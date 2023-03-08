Brooks Donald Williams steps down as ULM’s head women’s basketball coach

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM Athletic Director, John Hartwell, announced that Brooks Donald Williams has step down as the head women’s basketball coach, effective immediately. “I want to thank Brooks Donald Williams for leading our women’s basketball program over the last four seasons,” Hartwell said. “ULM has a rich tradition in women’s basketball, and we are committed to building on that history. Our search will focus on finding an energetic, program-building coach that can lead our Warhawks to competing for Sun Belt Conference Championships.”

