Applications open to El Dorado residents for “Citizen’s Police Academy”

The El Dorado Police Department is hosting an upcoming Citizen's Police Academy.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - El Dorado community members will have the opportunity to learn the whys and the hows of policing come Tuesday, April 11.

The El Dorado Police Department is hosting a citizen’s police academy to “show citizens what types of training and situations officers may encounter and why” they do what they day, according to a Facebook post made by the department. EDPD said this class is not to certify citizens as officers.

The Citizen’s Police Academy will consist of 10 classes over a nine-week period along with classroom and practical instruction.

Participants must be at least 18 years old, have no violent felony or misdemeanor arrests within the last five years, and commit to participating in 70 percent of the class.

Class sizes are limited and applications are due by April 5.

For more information, call (870)-881-4805 or email ARussell@eldoradopolice.org.

