Abandoned newborn dies after being found in vacant home, police say

Police said officers found the newborn after the mother of the baby boy had gone to a nearby hospital and reported a miscarriage. (WXIX)
By Chancelor Winn and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALMOUTH, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) – An abandoned infant was found not breathing inside a vacant home in Kentucky earlier this month, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. March 1 to respond to reports of an abandoned newborn.

Police said the baby was taken to the hospital where it was pronounced dead.

Falmouth Police Chief Marty Hart said officers found the newborn after the mother of the baby boy had gone to a nearby hospital and reported a miscarriage.

Nurses grew suspicious and called the police.

Hart said police are awaiting the preliminary autopsy report to determine if the infant was stillborn or was born alive.

Neighbors said crews had been working to repair the home but hadn’t seen anyone in the house otherwise.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
Martin is accused of attempted second-degree murder.
Monroe man arrested after woman calls 911, says she was shot
When a Louisiana family loses public food assistance, it’s most often not because they don’t...
Food stamps cut off mostly for non-financial reasons, audit finds
The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in...
Arkansas bill to remove work permit requirement for children under 16 goes to Sanders’ desk
Fatal Crash
9-year-old and 16-year-old killed in Grant Parish crash

Latest News

Police on scene of possible shooting
Man dies after shooting at Monroe gas station, 2 suspects arrested
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of...
After Breonna Taylor shooting, Justice Dept. finds pattern of violations
A big fight that broke out a middle school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple people...
Fight at middle school leaves several injured, officials confirm
This image provided by Covis Pharma shows packaging for the company's Makena medication. The...
Maker of unproven birth drug Makena to pull from US market
In recognition of National Arbor Day, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry...
Arkansas celebrating Arbor day with ‘Free Tree Fridays’