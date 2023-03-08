2 Monroe men arrested, 1 accused of second-degree murder

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Nov. 28, 2022, officers of the Monroe Police Department responded to a call about a deceased man involved in a shooting at the OYO Hotel in Monroe. The caller informed officers the shooters had gone into a room at the hotel after the shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim who was later identified as Deontia Monroe, 34, lying face-up on the sidewalk near the back entrance of the hotel. Monroe had multiple gunshot wounds to his lower arms, abdomen, upper legs and face. Officers say they saw someone leaving the room the caller claimed the shooters went in after the shooting. The room was secured by officers and held as an active crime scene.

MPD officers located several shell casings around 10 feet away from where the victim was found. No firearms were located when officers searched the hotel room. During interviews, officers say two names were continuously brought up, Anthony Sherman and Ezekiel White. One of the witnesses said White came to the hotel room before the shooting and said he was sitting in a vehicle with a woman when the victim approached him and said he would “get killed for messing with that girl.” White and Sherman then grabbed their guns and left the room with another male court records only refer to as Tae.

According to court records, shortly after the three males left the hotel room the witness heard multiple gunshots coming from the parking lot. When the hotel occupants came outside the three suspects and White’s brother, who stayed in the room during the shooting, left in their car.

A second witness says she was in the car with White when the victim came to the window and told her to get out or he would shoot her. The witness says she covered her face with a pillow and exited the car, hearing gunshots shortly after.

MPD arrested White on March 8, 2023, at 12:04 a.m. and Sherman at 12:50 a.m.

Sherman was arrested on the charges of one count of second-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery and one count of resisting an officer. White was arrested on the charges of one count of resisting an officer and one count of hallucinogenic possession.

