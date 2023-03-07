Zoo Buddy: Coyotes!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Whiskey and Tinky! They are two male coyotes at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo in Monroe.

“These guys actually came from two different rehabbers - Tinky was actually found in Shreveport and Whiskey was found in the Downsville/Farmerville area,” says Lisa Taylor, General Curator at the zoo.

When they couldn’t be released back into the wild, Taylor said the rehabber contacted the zoo to see if they wanted them.

“They have been a great part of our Louisiana Purchase Exhibit, so people can actually see what they look like in the wild because they are so elusive,” explains Taylor. “Typically, they’re nocturnal but there is a chance you can see them early in the morning or late in the afternoon. In the wintertime, you’ll definitely hear the coyotes because they are the loudest mammal in North America.”

In the winter, Taylor says young males will leave the group and establish territories around the den. Coyotes can travel about 11 miles.

She says Whiskey and Tinky will even make their territorial calls when they hear police and fire sirens from outside the zoo.

“The coyotes are pretty prevalent throughout North America and they’re widespread. They generally can be between 32 to 35 inches long - body length - from their head to their bottom,” says carnivore zookeeper Maria Foster. “Their tail will also add an additional 15 to 16 inches in length.”

Foster says people often confuse coyotes and wolves, but she says coyotes are much smaller than wolves. She says their longer snout is also indicative of the coyotes.

They can be tan, white, brown, or grey depending on where they live.

“Coyotes are pretty widespread throughout the continent like I said but because of that, and because of deforestation, a lot of them live very closely with people. So they are generally nocturnal but they can adjust their schedules to hunt or eat when they need to. They are very opportunistic eaters so they can eat small rodents, insects, fruits, vegetables, and they’ll dig through people’s trashcans.”

Taylor says it’s important to be mindful while you’re walking your pets or have young children outside if you live in an area where coyotes are found.

But, they say usually coyotes won’t approach people.

“A really cool fact is that from 1977 to 2015 there were only a little over 350 coyote attacks on humans but only two of those attacks were fatal,” explains Foster. “So they really don’t try to mess with people and they really don’t try to instigate things unless they are messed with.”

Whiskey and Tinky are in an enclosure right next to Oscar, the black bear.

The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can stay up to date with the zoo on its Facebook page.

