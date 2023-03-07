Ouachita Parish courthouse closed for repair

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish courthouse will be closed today due to an electrical outage caused by a water pump leak.

A water pump in the basement’s mechanical room leaked. The electricity had to be turned off in order to fix the problem.

The phones and email service are down as a result of the outage.

The courthouse is expecting the repairs to be completed today.

