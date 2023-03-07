NELA schools consider 4-day calendar week, residents balance pros and cons

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - LaSalle Parish and Winn Parish schools are considering making the switch to a 4-day calendar week.

Residents living in parishes that are already following the format are balancing the pros and cons of changes. Since Franklin Parish made the switch back in 2021, teachers tell us they’ve seen mostly positive changes.

Educators like Bianca Brewington, who’s a 3rd grade teacher in Winnsboro, says the change is a plus for students who have challenges with their attention. In addition, teachers have more time to prepare lesson plans.

A 4-day school week in Franklin Parish came with an extra hour per day of learning. Brewington says she hasn’t encountered any issues with the longer day. One big change she’s noticed since the district switched to four days a week is more families carpooling their children, versus putting them on the school bus.

“We have seen a large number in reduction from bus riders to pick up riders. Because those parents are now having that time - most jobs run from eight to three; they get off at three; they even have a 30 minute window to do what they need to do - run an errand,” says Brewington.

As a parent, Brewington says the change gives her a lot less time to procrastinate with helping her child with schoolwork.

LaSalle Parish currently has a survey posted on its website and Facebook page for the community to give their input on the consideration. Residents have until Friday, March 24, 2023, to provide feedback.

Winn Parish also posted a survey, but the deadline to fill it out has already passed.

