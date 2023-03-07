Monroe man arrested after woman calls 911, says she was shot

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office after an incident on March 2 where he allegedly shot his girlfriend.

Robert Martin, Jr., 29, was arrested on March 7 after an investigation into the shooting incident on March 2.

According to court records, the victim told investigators she was talking on the phone with Martin when she dropped the phone, which caused the call to end. Martin allegedly called back angry and told the victim he was on the way to her apartment with his “baby mama,” Vinkeshia Green.

Once Martin arrived at the apartment, he allegedly told the victim to come with him to exchange vehicles at Green’s apartment. Once at Green’s apartment, he then told the victim he wanted her to stay there with him. The victim told investigators she said no and they traveled back together to the victim’s apartment together.

Martin allegedly continued insisting the victim and him stay at Green’s apartment together. When the victim refused, Martin pulled out a gun and shot her above the clavicle, according to OPSO.

According to court records, Martin then allegedly took the key to the victim’s apartment and locked the victim inside. OPSO said the victim told investigators she crawled from the bedroom, down the hallway, and into the living area where she was able to stand long enough to throw the slide latch to keep Martin from coming back in.

The victim then called for help. Once first responders got to her, she was transported to a hospital and underwent emergency surgery, according to court records.

OPSO said Martin has an extensive criminal history including aggravated battery, aggravated assault on peace officers, illegal use of weapons, domestic battery, violation of protective orders, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Martin was arrested on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. He has been booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.