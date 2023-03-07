First Lady Jill Biden to visit New Orleans this week

First Lady of the United States Jill Biden speaks as she meets Kenyan women leaders at the U.S....
First Lady of the United States Jill Biden speaks as she meets Kenyan women leaders at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)(Brian Inganga | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - First Lady Jill Biden will visit New Orleans on Friday, March 10, the White House announced.

The visit is part of the Biden administration’s “Cancer Moonshot” initiative, which aims to cut the death rate from cancer by at least 50% over the next 25 years.

She is expected to land at Louis Armstrong International Airport around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

The First Lady will visit the Louisiana Cancer Research Center accompanied by Senator Bill Cassidy and his wife, Dr. Laura Cassidy, to discuss the importance of colorectal cancer screening and investing in cancer search.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms left behind downed trees in Humphreys County.
Driver impaled, killed by falling tree during storms, sheriff says
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Scam Alert
SCAM ALERT: Phone scam circulates Ouachita Parish, officials say
The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in...
Arkansas bill to remove work permit requirement for children under 16 goes to Sanders’ desk
The family of Aleya Brooks said she was scheduled to be taken off life support Sunday.
‘In the arms of Jesus’: Teen critically injured by falling tree to be taken off life support

Latest News

BRPD News Conference on Missing Man
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings
Martin is accused of attempted second-degree murder.
Monroe man arrested after woman calls 911, says she was shot
Fatal Crash
9-year-old and 16-year-old killed in Grant Parish crash