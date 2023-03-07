Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The family of the Georgia man who died during a business trip to Baton Rouge says they have been told he likely died of an accidental overdose.

The family said investigators told them Tuesday, March 7, that an autopsy on Nathan Millard, 42, of Walton County, Ga., showed “no internal or external trauma” to the body.

East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said the final autopsy results are pending further studies, including toxicology testing. He added the cause of death and manner of death are pending the completion of the final autopsy report.

Millard’s body was found on March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.

RELATED: Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating

Investigators said it is possible he was with others when he accidentally overdosed and they moved his body to another location.

The Baton Rouge Police Department will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. to release what its investigation has revealed in Millard’s death.

Millard had been missing for nearly two weeks.

RELATED: Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released

Millard was reported missing while on a business trip in Baton Rouge. He and his client went to an LSU basketball game and then went to a bar downtown.

Millard was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Happy’s Irish Pub on Third Street in the downtown area, officials said.

Millard had two sons, was a stepfather to two teenagers, and has a 7-year-old daughter.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

