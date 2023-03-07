Cyberbullying victims urged to ‘speak up’

Due to the rise in social media, schools are seeing more students experience online bullying...
Due to the rise in social media, schools are seeing more students experience online bullying every day.
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Due to the rise in social media, schools are seeing more students experience online bullying every day.

According to PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center, cyberbullying is defined as “unwanted, repeated, aggressive, negative behavior - that takes place over digital devices like cell phones, tablets, and computers.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System (YRBSS), at least 15 percent of students have been electronically bullied.

Amy Reed, a social worker for Nettleton High School, said she sees cyberbullying more frequently than she would like.

“Some students are more prone to say things over a phone or a text than they would face to face,” Reed said.

Two Nettleton High School students spoke to Region 8 about their own personal experiences with cyberbullying and how it affected them mentally.

“I would get sent stuff, or I would see it all on social media, and it got to the point where I just had to delete everything,” said Derrick Island, a senior at NHS. “I thought it would never stop, but eventually, it got better.”

“I had it from 5th grade all the way up to my 10th grade year,” said Carmen McShan, a junior at NHS.

Reed explained that it is best for those dealing with cyberbullying to let someone know, whether that be a counselor, a teacher, or the parents/guardians of the student.

“We always encourage kids, whether we’re in a group setting or an individual setting if you know this is going on; if it’s been done to you, please speak up,” Reed said.

In her professional experience, talking makes the victim feel better.

“There’s not as much pain as there was when you weren’t saying anything,” McShan said.

If children find themselves being severely cyberbullied, Arkansas and Missouri have laws to protect them.

The resource StopBullying.gov has a bullying hotline. The number to call or text is 988.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms left behind downed trees in Humphreys County.
Driver impaled, killed by falling tree during storms, sheriff says
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Scam Alert
SCAM ALERT: Phone scam circulates Ouachita Parish, officials say
The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in...
Arkansas bill to remove work permit requirement for children under 16 goes to Sanders’ desk
The family of Aleya Brooks said she was scheduled to be taken off life support Sunday.
‘In the arms of Jesus’: Teen critically injured by falling tree to be taken off life support

Latest News

Garret Graves
Rep. Garret Graves not running for La. governor
The Arkansas 94th General Assembly is considering several pieces of legislation.
Covering the Capitol: Arkansas lawmakers considering legislation
Hemp gummies purchased at a smoke shop in East Baton Rouge Parish on March 5, 2023, are...
La. House speaker blames health department for illegal hemp products
The Ouachita Parish courthouse will be closed today due to an electrical outage caused by a...
Ouachita Parish courthouse closed for repair